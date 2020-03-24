What’s Good: Local Dentists Give First Responders Reason To Smile

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Appointments and activity have slowed down in many dental practices, and once local group realized they had a very important resource to share. Lefcoe, Weinstein, Sachs and Schiff Family Dentistry donated three hundred facial masks to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, and they’re not finished yet.
