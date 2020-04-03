What’s Good: First Responder Care Package

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Great job by Girl Scout Troop 1348 for donating cards, letters, and boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the local York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.

MORE FROM HRS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories