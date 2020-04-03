What’s Good: First Responder Care Package

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Great job by Girl Scout Troop 1348 for donating cards, letters, and boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the local York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.
