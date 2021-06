PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The mission of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is to aid and assist veterans and families. This past Friday, the organization teamed up with JEB Little Creek to provide two weeks’ worth of food and household supplies such as packaged food, personal care items and other helpful resources to 150 local military families.

