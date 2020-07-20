WhatNow Community Day to help with employment, health and voter registration this weekend

First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point in Norfolk is working to combat the hardships residents are now facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

This Saturday, the church is joining forces with other local organizations to provide immediate solutions in the areas of employment, health and wellness, education, and voter registration.

#WhatNow Community Day is the brainchild of co-organizers, the Rev. Primus Paige and the Rev. LaTonya Paige of First Baptist Lambert’s Point. After witnessing the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they felt the need to immediately step in and take action, starting with helping residents find work.

“Norfolk Works will be there. They’re going to connect people with tangible jobs and give them information to find gainful employment. Norfolk Police Department will be there to provide information on recruitment. Then we have other local businesses who are excited to connect with people looking for employment,” said the Rev. Primus Paige.

Sentara Healthcare and the Norfolk Health Department will also be on-site providing free COVID-19 testing, in addition to mental health screenings orchestrated by In Home Clinical & Casework Services, Inc.

“Norfolk WIC will be there to participate to provide literature and resources for new mothers. The LGBT Life Center is another community partner. They will provide information on HIV/STI Testing,” said the Rev. LaTonya Paige.

With the 2020 presidential election around the corner, First Baptist Church of Lambert’s Point is encouraging every resident to exercise their right to vote. The Urban League of Hampton Roads will be on-site to help attendees with voter registration.

#WhatNow Community Day is this Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1731 Church Street, in Norfolk. If you would like to sign up as a vendor, please contact the Revs. Primus and LaTonya Paige at 757-334-1463.

