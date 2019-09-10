What is Prolotherapy?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are dealing with chronic joint or ligament pain, you may want to look into a treatment called PROLOTHERAPY. Dr. James Thompson from TPMG Newport News Internal Medicine joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details about prolotherapy and how it’s helping patients return to a normal and pain-free lifestyle.
Dr. James Thompson – Prolotherapy
TPMG Newport News Internal Medicine
860 Omni Blvd Suite 110
Newport News
(757) 877-4221
MyTPMG.com
Facebook @TidewaterPhysicians
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Newport News Internal Medicine.