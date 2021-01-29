What Does It Mean to Fully Recover From a Concussion?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Proper reaction and treatment immediately after someone suffers from a brain injury can mean the difference between a relatively fast return to typical function or a lifetime of complications. Today, Dr. Rick Ellis, Ed.D., LCSW talked about how Neurotherapy can help those who suffered a concussion recently, as well as those who believe they are still suffering decades after the moment of impact.

Spectrum Psychological and Neurotherapy

Dr. Rick Ellis, Ed. D. LCSW

(757) 640-1882 or visit SpectrumPsychological.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Spectrum Psychological and Neurotherapy.