PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Legare and its crew returned home last Monday after a 12-week counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The Legare crew patrolled over 19,500 miles throughout the heart of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and were pretty successful in their efforts with the U.S. Drug Enforcement. So, a job well done to the crew aboard the Legare.

