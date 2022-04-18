PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Just days before the Easter weekend, it was a new beginning for many aboard the USS Forrest Sherman. Because we love a good homecoming, let’s head to Naval Station Norfolk.

On Wednesday, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman returned to Norfolk after spending about 3 months in the European theater of operations. According to the U.S. Navy, the Forrest Sherman was part of various maritime activities to support Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies.

The Forrest Sherman operated under the direct command of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22.

It left Norfolk in January while it was in the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan, which means it was ready for “contingency tasking before entering a maintenance phase.”

The ship’s Commander told Ten On Your Side “It was a great couple months working out there.” He said they were in charge of the North Sea, the North Atlantic, doing operations through the Baltic with our Nato Allies and Partners. He said they worked with the Polish Navy, the Danish Navy, the Royal Navy, even the French Navy.”

