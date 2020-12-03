“We Promise” is Keeping its Word

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children with life-threatening, or lifelong conditions deserve a break from the rigors of treatment, and the stress that comes from navigating an obstacle-laden future.

That’s why Chartway Federal Credit Union’s “We Promise Foundation” has been granting wishes for these special kids and their families for 21 years, and this year is no different.

As Executive Director Karen Lane explains, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, “We Promise” has continued to give the gift of carefree joy to kids whose childhood has been marked by medical hardship.

