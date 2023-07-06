PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we get deeper into the summer months, you may want to head to the water park. Attorney Chris Jacobs with Kalfus and Nachman has some safety tips you and your family should keep in mind.

A couple of big takeaways: The lifeguard is not a babysitter. Parents should always keep an eye on their kids. And, when it comes to dressing your kids, avoid blue/gray/ and even light pink swimsuits that could be difficult to spot if a child goes under water. Bright colors are a must!

