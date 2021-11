PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- As temperatures begin to drop, freezing pipes should be a concern for any homeowner. We got some advice from Mr. Rooter Plumbing about how to avoid water damage as we head into the winter months.

Give them a call at (757) 716-7557 or visit them at MrRooter.com/VirginiaBeach/Norfolk/Chesapeake

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing.