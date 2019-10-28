PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s favorite wing festival returns to the Waterside District this weekend at the annual War Of The Wings. Some Guy Named Allen from US106.1 joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with all the saucy details!

War of the Wings

Saturday & Sunday

Waterside District – Norfolk

General Admission and VIP packages available.. visit WAR OF THE WINGS.EVENTBRITE.com for tickets

You can also get more information at WATERSIDE DISTRICT.COM or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Waterside District.