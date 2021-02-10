Wake Up Your Potential at Suffolk’s Wall Street Cafe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Information, empowerment, and encouragement are all part of the house blend at this Suffolk coffee shop. Today, co-owners Danita Hayes and Domenick Epps talked about the inspiration behind the “Wall Street Cafe,” and the plans they have to serve financial education along with delicious food and beverages.

Wall Street Cafe
Located at 118 West Washington Street in Suffolk
“Happy Hour” runs Monday through Friday mornings — half off all coffee drinks
Call (757) 809-3957 or visit WallStreetCafeVa.com
Follow on Facebook and Instagram

