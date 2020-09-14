Volunteers Needed for COVID-19 Treatment Study

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Important research is being conducted all over the world, and right in our back yard, to find the best treatments for people with COVID19. Today Dr. Vijay Subraminian of TPMG Williamsburg shared the details of what participants can expect and how important their willingness to help could be to the community at large. Participants will be compensated if they qualify for the study.
Dr. Vijay Subraminian
TPMG Clinical Research Division
COVID-19 Investigational Treatment Trial
(757) 741-0981
clinicaltrials@tpmgpc.com
clinicaltrial.net
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Tidewater Physicians Medical Group
