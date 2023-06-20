PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Vocal Jazz Summit is an annual conference designed to bring together jazz enthusiasts, emerging and established artists, industry leaders, and the greater jazz community to connect and engage one another in celebration of the art form. The event will be held this weekend. Elizabeth Terrell, the music series producer with Zeiders American Dream Theater, joins us with all the details.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach

Box Office: 757-499-0317

TheZ.Org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.