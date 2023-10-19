PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s always a good time to visit this charming little town on the river. We caught up with Major Steve Bowman and made a trip to The Christmas Store that’s been a Main Street mainstay for decades.

Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism

Visitor center is located at 319 Main Street

757-357-5182 or visit genuinesmithfieldva.com

The Christmas Store

757-357-7891

ChristmasStoreSmithfield.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism.