Vision Zero: Safer Streets for All

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re walking, biking, scooting, driving or using public transportation, safe roads are the key to getting everyone where they need to be.

That’s why the City of Norfolk has adopted a “VISION ZERO” policy. Norfolk Transit Director Amy Inman joined HRS for all the information about Vision Zero.

To learn more about Vision Zero initiatives and how you can do your part to make the roads safer for everyone, visit Norfolk.gov/VisionZero or call (757) 664-7300.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The City of Norfolk.