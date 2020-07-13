1  of  2
Virtual Mental Health Town Hall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The ongoing coronavirus crisis is challenging our community on many levels, including mental health. That’s why the local Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated have teamed up for a special virtual event to help ease the stress and connect one another.

“UNMASKING: COPING WITH CRISIS AND THE NEW NORMAL”
Community Town Hall addressing Mental Health

A FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT — July 16 at 7 p.m.

CLICK THIS LINK TO GO TO THE FACEBOOK PAGE FOR THE EVENT:

Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Guest Panelists:
Jennifer McClellan – Virginia State Sentator
Dr. Tenarian Warren – Domestic Violence & Military Trauma Psychologist
Dr. LaConda Fanning – Psychological Services of Virginia
Dr. Agatha Parks-Savage – Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education at EVMS
Tonya Jones – Mental Health and Wellness Supervisor with Western Tidewater Community Services Board

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Social Action Task Force
Southside/Hampton Roads Cluster of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

