Virtual Mental Health Town Hall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The ongoing coronavirus crisis is challenging our community on many levels, including mental health. That’s why the local Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated have teamed up for a special virtual event to help ease the stress and connect one another.

“UNMASKING: COPING WITH CRISIS AND THE NEW NORMAL”

Community Town Hall addressing Mental Health

A FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT — July 16 at 7 p.m.

Guest Panelists:

Jennifer McClellan – Virginia State Sentator

Dr. Tenarian Warren – Domestic Violence & Military Trauma Psychologist

Dr. LaConda Fanning – Psychological Services of Virginia

Dr. Agatha Parks-Savage – Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education at EVMS

Tonya Jones – Mental Health and Wellness Supervisor with Western Tidewater Community Services Board

Southside/Hampton Roads Cluster of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

