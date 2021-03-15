Virtual Career Fair Success Tips

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virtual job fairs are a new way for companies to find the best talent, but do you know how to make it work for you and increase your chances of getting hired? Joining us now with Virtual Job Fair tips and tricks is the Career Engineer, Francina Harrison.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com

You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

And head to WAVY.com/JOBS to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs and more.