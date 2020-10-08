Virginia Natural Gas Wants You to Stay Warm, Not Worried

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cooler weather is coming, and Virginia Natural Gas President Robert Duvall wants customers to know there are options for families facing financial stress due to the pandemic or other circumstances. Today, he shared important application dates for assistance, and where to learn more about making sure your home holds more heat!

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) 
Applications are accepted from October 13 through November 13
For more information about Virginia Natural Gas energy assistance programs, budget payment plans, and energy efficiency programs visit VIRGINIANATURALGAS.com or dial 2-1-1.

