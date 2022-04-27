PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Booming drums, pipes and brass come together for a memorable evening at the Virginia International Tattoo. It gets underway this Thursday and this year is bigger and better then ever as they are celebrating their 25th Anniversary!

Color Sergeant and Pipe Major, Peter Grant of the 4 SCOTS, joined us today to discuss the signature event for the Virginia Arts Festival. Norman Gillies joined him and gave us a sneak preview of the show, playing “Scotland the Brave” on the bagpipes.

The 25th Annual Virginia International Tattoo will run Thursday through Sunday, at the Norfolk Scope, with four performances: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, go here, or you can give them a call at (757) 282-2822. Also find them on Instagram.

