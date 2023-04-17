PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Booming drums, pipes and brass come together for a memorable evening that is the Virginia International Tattoo.

The Virginia Arts Festival is proud to bring it back for the 26th year!

The Virginia International Tattoo presented by The Virginia Arts Festival

Gets underway Thursday through Sunday

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena, 201 E Brambleton Ave.

For tickets and information call (757) 282-2822 or visit vafest.org/tattoo.

