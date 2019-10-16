Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October may be Virginia Wine Month, but November arrives with a “SPIRITED” celebration with the 2nd Annual Virginia Bourbon Invitational presented by Audi Checkered Flag. Andrew Yancey, Co-Owner and Operator at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, tells us all about this high ball event.

Saturday, Nov. 2
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
VIP Entry at 1 p.m.
Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club
Tickets and more information… visit VaBourbonInvitational.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Bourbon Invitational.

