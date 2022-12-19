PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to try out a new restaurant! Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is coming next month. Martha Davenport from the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association gave us all the tasty details for a delicious week out!
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week runs January 16 – 22, featuring pre-fixed menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
