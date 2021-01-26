Virginia Beach Public Libraries Help Take The Tension Out Of Talking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Individuals and families looking for helpful ways to start and navigate conversations about racial injustice need to look no further than their local public library. Today VBCPL Adult Programs Coordinator Lennis Sullivan invited all of Hampton Roads to use their discussion kit as a way to tackle a tough topic. These materials are available at no cost to anyone who wishes to pick them up at any VBCPL branch with the exception of the Windsor Woods location as it is temporarily closed. Visit vbgov.com for more information.

