PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many of you will be digging into your pockets to spoil your loved ones on this Valentine’s Day, but have you ever taken time to examine the change in your pocket? Well, if your answer is no, then you have a chance to get your coins examined at the 2022 Virginia Beach Coin Show! Show Chairman, John Kolos, talked with us today about what attendees can expect.

Over 30 coin dealers are participating in this year’s coin show. There will be educational displays along with buy, sell, and appraise vendors. You can also expect free gifts for kids and other giveaways, along with coin raffles and door prizes every hour!

The 2022 Virginia Beach Coin Show will be held on February 19 and 20 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Admission is free and more information can be found here.

