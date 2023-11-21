PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Insurance laws vary from state to state. After a serious car crash, it’s important to understand all the sources of insurance coverage available to pay your claim. John Fletcher is a partner at Tavss Fletcher, WAVY-TV 10’s Personal Injury Experts On Your Side. He shared more about what you need to know about auto insurance in Virginia. You can email John directly: John@Tavss.com.

Tavss Fletcher

555 East Main St. Suite 1400, Norfolk

757-625-1214

www.tavss.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tavss Fletcher.