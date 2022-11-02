PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?
Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan.
The annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Humana Healthcare Company
5802 East Virginia Beach Boulevard
Suite 120, Norfolk
Humana.com/medicare
757-448-4900
sabbott@humana.com
