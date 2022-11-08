PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A local veteran-owned fitness apparel brand is honoring those who have served, by donating 100% of its online profits on Veterans Day weekend.

Bear Handlon is the Owner and CEO of local apparel brand, Born Primitive and he joined us on HRS with the details about how you can purchase stylish fitness apparel and help make a donation to the Navy Seal Foundation.

Last year, Born Primitive donated over $75,000 with this Veterans Day weekend initiative.

Born Primitive

1632 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

(757) 301-6514

bornprimitive.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Born Primitive.