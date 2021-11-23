Verizon Top Tech Tips for the Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Need a one-stop shop for tech? Here are Verizon’s hot tech recommendations this season from Andrew Testa.

The new Pixel 6. It’s a completely redesigned, fully loaded Google smartphone. This device has a new camera system that captures 150 percent more light, giving you rich, vivid colors and more detail in every shot so it’s the perfect smartphone to capture all those holiday moments with family and friends. The new Pixel gives you access to all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming network enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-Band spectrum. What does that mean for you? Having the most capable devices at home or work!

The mophie powerstation go rugged not only charges devices, it can jumpstart your car and fill your tires with air with its compressor action. Keeping your devices charged is obviously important when traveling – this is a multi-tasking device.

The GizmoWatch Disney edition and the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Both smartwatches help you track activity for fitness. And for the kids, help them manage tasks with helpful features like alarms and reminders – all with animated characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Verizon Stream TV for access to your favorite TV shows and movies just in time for the holidays. Built-in Chromecast allows you to stream select videos, pictures and music from your phone to your TV! Customize your content by pinning your favorite apps or content to your home screen for easy browsing. Stream TV is easy to set up, allowing you to jump right into your next binge of holiday specials.

Click the link below to take a holiday personality quiz to help you determine the right gift. The quiz asks you questions like “What’s your ideal holiday?” and “What’s your favorite holiday tradition?” – while revealing some great holiday gift suggestions. You can share this online with your friends and neighbors to help find them the perfect gift!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Verizon.