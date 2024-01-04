PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the new year comes a new opportunity to commit to health and wellness. There are a number of local companies ready to help, and an expo coming up to introduce you to them and more. Tree Kelty, owner of Soulfull Vegan VA and Nicole Lipscomb, owner of Aaole Brand, share more about their products and what you can expect from the upcoming Vegan Health and Wellness Expo.

The expo is happening Jan. 14 at Norfolk Scope. It’s family-friendly, free and you don’t have to be vegan to benefit from attending!

Soulfull Vegan VA

202-413-4083

SoulfullVeganVA.com

