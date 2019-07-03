#VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The old saying goes that laughter is the best medicine. That’s why the Hampton Roads Comedy Community is coming together to help Virginia Beach heal in the face of tragedy. The Hampton Roads Show has partnered with The Virginia Beach Funny Bone and PUSH Comedy Theatre for the #VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon benefit show.
#VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon organizers Mike Easmiel and Brad McMurran along with one of the many Comedy Marathon Comedians, Skeeta G joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon

Presented by the Hampton Roads Show, Virginia Beach Funny Bone and PUSH Comedy Theatre.

Sunday, July 14
Noon to Midnight
Virginia Beach Funny Bone
Benefits Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund
Tickets and Information, visit VBComedyMarathon.com or call (757) 213-5555

