PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Comedy Community is coming together to help Virginia Beach heal in the face of tragedy. The Hampton Roads Show has partnered with The Virginia Beach Funny Bone and PUSH Comedy Theatre for the #VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon benefit show.

VBSTRONG Comedy Marathon

Presented by the Hampton Roads Show, Virginia Beach Funny Bone and PUSH Comedy Theatre.

Sunday, July 14

Noon to midnight – Virginia Beach Funny Bone

Benefits Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund

For tickets and information, visit VB Comedy Marathon.com or call (757) 213-5555.