VB Restaurant Week is Underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, now is the best time to do it! Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway. Martha Davenport from the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association joined us with all the details for a fun week out!

Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week runs through the 23rd, featuring pre-fixed menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Visit DINEINVB.COM
Find them on Facebook at VBRestaurantWeek

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association.

