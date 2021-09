WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, officials at the College of William & Mary announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci deliver remarks to William & Mary’s Class of 2020 at their in-person commencement in October.

The class of 2020 previously held a virtual commencement ceremony in the spring of 2020, however, this in-person ceremony is set for October 10 to give graduates the traditional commencement experience.