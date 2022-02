HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is celebrating Black History Month 2022 with numerous events both virtual and in-person all throughout February.

One of the main events is a virtual presentation featuring the president of African Ancestry, Inc., Gina Paige. The interactive conversation will be held on Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. To register for the event, click here.