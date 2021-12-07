Vaccinations With Family and Friends

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Celebrate Healthcare is trying to get the vaccines to people, especially families, at the places they normally visit. Gaylene Kanoyton from Celebrate Healthcare joined us to tell us why families and friends should consider getting vaccinated together at upcoming events from Celebrate Healthcare. The locations and times of the vaccine clinics are listed below.

In Hampton at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.



In Portsmouth at the Children’s Museum of Virginia

Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.



In Norfolk at Nauticus

Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



More info Online: celebratehealthcare.net



Reach them by phone: 757 – 287 – 0277



You can also find them on social media:

Facebook @Celebratehealthcare

Twitter & Instagram @celebratehc

