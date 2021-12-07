Vaccinations With Family and Friends

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Celebrate Healthcare is trying to get the vaccines to people, especially families, at the places they normally visit. Gaylene Kanoyton from Celebrate Healthcare joined us to tell us why families and friends should consider getting vaccinated together at upcoming events from Celebrate Healthcare. The locations and times of the vaccine clinics are listed below.

In Hampton at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center
Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

In Portsmouth at the Children’s Museum of Virginia
Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

In Norfolk at Nauticus
Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

More info Online: celebratehealthcare.net

Reach them by phone: 757 – 287 – 0277

You can also find them on social media:
Facebook @Celebratehealthcare
Twitter & Instagram @celebratehc

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.

