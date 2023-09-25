PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Covid cases across the country are back on the rise and Virginia has seen its largest spike this month with adults 60 and older being the highest population admitted to hospital. Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia wants you to know that they are offering vaccinations at several locations.
Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia
Vaccination & Resource Fairs
Norfolk Community Connect at Harbor Park
October, 28
Norfolk Botanical Garden
November 14
Hayden Village Center
December 13
Find out more at 757-222-4525 or visit ssseva.org
