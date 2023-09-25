PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Covid cases across the country are back on the rise and Virginia has seen its largest spike this month with adults 60 and older being the highest population admitted to hospital. Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia wants you to know that they are offering vaccinations at several locations.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

Vaccination & Resource Fairs

Norfolk Community Connect at Harbor Park

October, 28

Norfolk Botanical Garden

November 14

Hayden Village Center

December 13

Find out more at 757-222-4525 or visit ssseva.org

