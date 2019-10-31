VA Loan Changes for 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kathleen McKone, an associate broker with Kathleen McKone Realty Group at Keller Williams Elite Peninsula, and Brian McFarlane, Branch Manager and Loan officer at GoPrime Mortgage, explain the upcoming changes to VA loan services in 2020.

Kathleen also shows a beautiful new listing on the water in Poquoson.

Kathleen McKone Realty Group at Keller Williams Elite Peninsula

804 Omni Boulevard, Suite 200 in Newport News.

Give them a call at (757) 951-7976 Connect on Facebook at @Kathleen McKone.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kathleen McKone Realty Group at Keller Williams Elite Peninsula.