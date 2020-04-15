USO: Supporting Military Families Through the Pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Military families have the same concerns about health and finances as everyone else during this coronavirus pandemic, plus the extra demands of a life dedicated to our nation’s defense. Today Paula Moran, President and CEO of the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, talks about the ways the organization is lending signature support.

