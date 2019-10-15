US Navy in the Vietnam War

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As part of our focus on Fleet Week, we want to spotlight some history of the Navy and the Hampton Roads contributions that keep it afloat. There’s a new exhibit at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk and it’s called, The Ten Thousand Day War at Sea: The US Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.

Hampton Roads Naval Museum

“The Ten Thousand Day War at Sea: The US Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975”

One Waterside Drive – 2nd Floor of Nauticus

FREE ADMISSION

(757) 322-2987

HRNM.NAVY.MIL

