PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Little Theatre of Norfolk is kicking off its 97th season with “Urinetown The Musical.” Director Amy Harbin along with co-stars Michael McOskar and Mia Haymes joined HRS with the details on this comedy which premiers Aug. 4!

Little Theatre of Norfolk Presents “Urinetown The Musical“

Runs Aug. 4-27

801 Claremont Ave. in Norfolk

757-627-8551 or visit ltnonline.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Theatre of Norfolk.