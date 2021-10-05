Update Your Floors Before The Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wear and tear happen to floors in the summertime and as many continue to work-from-home you may notice your flooring is looking a lot more worn these days! Kristie Prince Hale tells us how 50 Floor makes the process of putting in new floors is a lot easier than you think just before the busy holiday season!

October Specials at 50 Floor

Free Installation and save $100 if you call now and use the promo code: Hampton Roads Show

Call (877)503-5667 or visit 50Floor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.