Up Your Outdoor Lighting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re looking to take your outdoor space to the next level, you may want to consider what outdoor lighting can do. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some information and a new deal for customers.

Easton Outdoors

Current promotion: 16-foot circle patio with a fire pit, 15-foot seating wall, and 4 lights for $9,800

Give them a call at (757) 234-3769 or visit EASTON-OUTDOORS.com

check out photos on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.