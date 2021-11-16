Up Your Outdoor Lighting

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you’re looking to take your outdoor space to the next level, you may want to consider what outdoor lighting can do. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some information and a new deal for customers.

Easton Outdoors
Current promotion: 16-foot circle patio with a fire pit, 15-foot seating wall, and 4 lights for $9,800
Give them a call at (757) 234-3769 or visit EASTON-OUTDOORS.com
check out photos on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter