Up Close and In-Personal with NACC!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is excited to announce the return of in-person visits to the shelter! So many animals are just waiting to be adopted, and there is also a great need for foster families, volunteers, and donations of supplies and funds! You do have to schedule your appointment at Norfolk Animal Care Center, and they’re using the “WAIT WHILE” app so you can see when it’s your turn! Facemasks and social distancing required!

If you’re interested in becoming a dog or cat foster family, or in attending the next orientation to become a volunteer, call (757) 441-5505, or visit norfolk.gov/nacc or email nacc@norfolk.gov
