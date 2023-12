PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine a place where dreams find a path, where second chances become new beginnings. Camp Community College offers a gateway to education that opens doors for countless individuals. President, Dr. Corey L. McCray joined HRS with details about what they have to offer.

Camp Community College

Three locations – Franklin, Suffolk and Smithfield

757-569 – 6700

pdc.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Camp Community College.