PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own food truck, a local company is bringing opportunities for entrepreneurship and inspiring chefs on the Peninsula and Southside areas.

Jermaine Pettie and Matthew Hester own “Food Truckin” and joined us to explain how they can help turn your food truck dreams into a reality.

Food Truckin

538 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton

757-942-5777

FoodTruckin.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Food Truckin.