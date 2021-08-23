Unique Bridal Expo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crystal Clear Vision has partnered with The Summer Social to present a unique wedding expo loaded with all the inspiration you need to plan your perfect day! Waterford owner Alyse Conyers is here to tell us what makes this wedding expo so special.

Presenting The Crystal Clear Vision Summer Social Wedding Planning Collaborative

Sunday, August 29 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For tickets and information thecrystalclearevent.com

You can also call (757) 448-5999 or connect on social media for more information @thesummersocialva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Antonia Christianson Events and Waterford Event Rentals