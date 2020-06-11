Understanding the Housing Market with the Help of REIN

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Barry Nachman, president of the Real Estate Information Network, explains why REIN is a fantastic resource for those who want to see what is trending in our area’s housing market. Barry also said that right now, inventory is low and it is a great time to sell!

To start your Hampton Roads house hunting, stay up to date on the local real estate market, and connect with resources for buyers and sellers — visit REIN.com and connect on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by REIN.COM.

