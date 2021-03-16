Understanding Allergies With WDC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No two people are alike, so not everyone will get relief from seasonal allergies by using over-the-counter medications. Today Williamsburg Drug Company Owner and Pharmacist T.W. Taylor talked about how WDC’s approved compounding laboratory means making treatments as unique as the people the pharmacy loves to take care of.

Williamsburg Drug Company

1310 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

(757) 229-3560

WilliamsburgDrug.com

Connect on Facebook & Instagram

10 percent off D-hist and D-hist junior through March 31, 2021

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Williamsburg Drug Company