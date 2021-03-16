Understanding Allergies With WDC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No two people are alike, so not everyone will get relief from seasonal allergies by using over-the-counter medications. Today Williamsburg Drug Company Owner and Pharmacist T.W. Taylor talked about how WDC’s approved compounding laboratory means making treatments as unique as the people the pharmacy loves to take care of.

